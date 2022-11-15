News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Never Again A 26/11 Attack Via The Sea

Never Again A 26/11 Attack Via The Sea

By REDIFF NEWS
November 15, 2022 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sea Vigil-22, the third edition of a pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise, will be conducted on November 15-16.

"The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and other ministries entrusted with the task of maritime activities," an official says.

While smaller scale exercises are conducted in coastal states regularly, including combined exercises among adjoining states, Sea Vigil, the official explains, "provides an opportunity to assess our preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence."

 

IMAGE: Sea Vigil-22 will cover the country's 7,516 km-long coastline and exclusive economic zone with the twin aim of checking preparedness of various agencies to deal with any eventualities and bolster overall maritime security. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sea Vigil as a national coastal defence exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures instituted towards enhancing maritime security since 26/11. The first Sea Vigil was conducted in 2019.

 

IMAGE: The scale and conceptual expanse of Sea Vigil-22 is "unprecedented" in terms of geographical extent, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and the objectives to be met, officials say.

 

IMAGE: In addition to the ministry of defence, Sea Vigil will also involve the ministries of home affairs, shipping and waterways, petroleum and natural gas, fisheries animal husbandry and dairying, customs, and other agencies concerned of central and state governments.

 

IMAGE: Sea Vigil-22 is a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Indian Navy is confident of rising to any challenge'
'Indian Navy is confident of rising to any challenge'
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
Pollard quits IPL; takes over as MI batting coach
Pollard quits IPL; takes over as MI batting coach
Ukraine-Russia ceasefire during FIFA World Cup?
Ukraine-Russia ceasefire during FIFA World Cup?
How Kajal Celebrated Children's Day
How Kajal Celebrated Children's Day
'He was responsible for many firsts'
'He was responsible for many firsts'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'

'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'

SEE: Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise

SEE: Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances