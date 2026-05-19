Netas Walk Modi's Talk On Austerity

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity, political leaders are reducing convoys and promoting public transport to conserve fuel.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, rode a motorcycle from his residence in the Malabar Hill area to the Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to adopt work-from-home and reduce non-essential travel to conserve fuel.

Several politicians, including chief ministers and governors, are reducing their convoy sizes and using public transport.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat opted for train travel and cycling to promote fuel conservation.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reduced his convoy size and travelled by bus during a Maharashtra tour.

The Supreme Court of India has implemented virtual hearings and encouraged car-pooling to save fuel.

Austerity measures -- is it a show or for real?

We don't know for sure after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was spotted with a huge motorcade in Pune over the weekend.

Only days earlier, Fadnavis rode a motorcycle to work in Mumbai following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity as the country confronts fuel shortage after the US-Israel war on Iran.

On May 10, at a public rally at Secunderabad, Modi urged Indians to revive work-from-home practices adopted during the pandemic to reduce fuel consumption and avoid non-essential foreign travel for a year, among a series of seven measures he proposed to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions amid the West Asia conflict.

A glance at how our netas rose to the PM's appeal:

Gujarat Governor

IMAGE: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Acharya Devvrat/X

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said he would not use air travel and would prioritise trains and buses until the fuel crisis in the country improves.

Devvrat, who travelled by train from Gujarat to Kurukshetra in his native Haryana, proceeded to Gurukul Kurukshetra on a bicycle. Nearly 200 cyclists participated in the cycling event.

Furthermore, his official convoy has been restricted to a maximum of three vehicles.

Bihar Chief Minister

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary walks 500 metres from his official residence to the secretariat in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took Modi's austerity call to another level by walking to his office, shunning his motorcade.

Along with senior Bihar officials, Choudhary walked from the Lok Sewak Awas (the CM's official residence) to the secretariat on foot. The distance: 500 metres.

Highways Minister

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50 per cent and travel by bus during his Maharashtra tour.

In an official letter dated May 13, 2026, Gadkari informed the Maharashtra police and district authorities that he would travel by bus along with accompanying officers, journalists and security personnel during his inspection of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects on May 14 and 15.

;As advised by Hon'ble Prime Minister, it is essential to reduce consumption of fuel for transportation purposes in the interest of national energy security,' Gadkari noted in the letter.

Maharashtra CM Bikes It

IMAGE: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, rode a Bullet motorcycle from Varsha, his official bungalow, to the Vidhan Bhavan. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to inform citizens: 'On Hon PM, Narendra ModiJi's appeal, here's my bit towards austerity measures for our Nation. I appeal everyone to please bring lifestyle changes in every possible way' alongside a picture of him riding a motorcycle to work.

The same week Fadnavis posted a picture of him flying economy class on a Pune-Bengaluru Indigo flight.

Mrs Fadnavis

IMAGE: Amruta Fadnavis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Fadnavis/Facebook

Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's missus, too went in for austerity measures.

'My first step towards the austerity measures envisioned by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji: Putting nation first. I was honoured with an invitation to represent Maharashtra, its culture and our glorious handloom heritage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

'A magnificent Paithani from Yeola, crafted with months of dedication by our artisans, was prepared for this special occasion. However, in view of the Prime Minister's call to minimise international travel and embrace austerity, I have decided to respectfully forgo my visit to Cannes.

'This was not an easy decision, considering the love, effort and artistry invested in this journey. But when the nation calls, we must always stand by it with sincerity and conviction.

'My deepest gratitude to every artisan, designer and well-wisher who made this beautiful endeavour possible. The red carpet can wait; the nation always comes first. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!'

Haryana Chief Minister

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Photograph: ANI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini trimmed his motorcade, which earlier comprised seven to ten vehicles, bringing it to just four, including his official vehicle and a jammer vehicle.

The reduced convoy was seen last Thursday when Saini arrived at the BJP state headquarters in Panchkula to attend a party event.

Delhi Chief Minister

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma and Ninister Ravinder Indraj Singh travel in a DTC bus to reach her office as she uses the metro and DTC bus under the Delhi government's 'Metro Monday' initiative. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also walked from the chief minister's Jan Seva Sadan to Lok Nivas to meet Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu as part of the 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' and 'Metro Monday' campaigns. She also reduced her convoy by 60 percent.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Photograph: ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reduced the size of his convoy to 4 cars from 12.

Supreme Court

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of India has commenced fuel saving measures. Virtual hearings have been introduced on Mondays and Fridays for select cases. 50 percent of the registry staff have been permitted to work from home

Supreme Court judges are encouraged to carpool; there will be video conferencing hearings on two days in a week.

Anupam Kher

Photograph: ANI Photo

Not to be left behind was actor Anupam Kher who took a Vande Bharat train from Jaipur to Delhi to save fuel.

'If you can take the metro instead of a car then please use the metro. If two people are going to the same place then no need to take two cars. One car is good enough for them. Desh Seva is not only on the borders only,' Anupam said, 'but on simple decisions like doing such acts. Contribute in small way but do contribute. Jai Hind.'