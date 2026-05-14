Netanyahu's Alleged UAE Visit Sparks Diplomatic Tension With Iran

Iran accuses UAE of collusion after reports of Netanyahu’s secret visit surface, though Abu Dhabi officially denies the claims.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warns of consequences for countries colluding with Israel.

Reports suggest a secret meeting between Netanyahu and the UAE president during Operation Roaring Lion.

UAE denies reports of Netanyahu's visit and undisclosed arrangements with Israel.

Israel reportedly sent an Iron Dome battery to the UAE during conflict with Iran.

Mossad chief allegedly coordinated with UAE on conflict with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday responded shortly after reports had emerged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the middle of Operation Roaring Lion, a claim which was categorically denied by the UAE.

Why Iran Reacted Strongly

In a post on X, Araghchi said that Netanyahu's message revealed what was conveyed by Iran's security services to the leadership and said that those colluding with Israel will be held to account.

"Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership. Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable. Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account", the Iranian foreign minister said.

Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership.



Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable.



Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 13, 2026

Alleged Secret Meeting Sparks Controversy

His remarks come after the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday that PM Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the midst of the Israeli military operations against Iran and met President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Prime Minister's Office Statement: In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. This visit has led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE", the posts said.

Prime Minister's Office Statement:



In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 13, 2026

Reports of Israeli Military Support to UAE

The Times of Israel reported that earlier this week, citing senior US officials who confirmed that Israel sent an Iron Dome battery and soldiers to operate it to the UAE during the war with Iran.

In addition, Mossad chief David Barnea visited the UAE at least twice during the conflict with Iran in order to coordinate on the conflict, according to Arab officials and a source familiar with the matter who told The Wall Street Journal.

The Times of Israel said that the two countries also reportedly coordinated an attack on a major Iranian petrochemical site.

UAE Denies Reports of Secret Meeting

Shortly after the announcement by the Israeli PMO, the UAE denied reports regarding the visit of the Israeli PM or of receiving any Israeli military delegation.

UAE Denies Reports Regarding Visit by Israeli Prime Minister or Receiving Any Israeli Military Delegation pic.twitter.com/TRX9y5ZoVN — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 13, 2026

The UAE ministry of foreign affairs categorically denied the reports, saying, "The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements. Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE."