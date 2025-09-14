HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Nepal PM vows action against those involved in violence

Nepal PM vows action against those involved in violence

By Shirish B Pradhan
September 14, 2025 20:54 IST

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday said that those involved in violence and destruction across the country during the anti-government protests last week will be brought to justice.

IMAGE: Interim Prime Minister of Nepal Sushila Karki addresses a meeting with officials as she takes charge, in Kathmandu on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Karki, 73, who assumed office at the newly-built Home Ministry building at Singhdurbar Secretariat in Kathmandu at around 11 am, also announced that those who were killed during the 'Gen Z' protest will be declared 'martyrs' and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each.

The former chief justice was appointed the caretaker prime minister by President Ramchandra Paudel on the recommendation of the Gen Z group, which overthrew the K P Sharma Oli government through a two-day protest on Tuesday.

 

Addressing a meeting of secretaries and senior government officials soon after assuming office, Prime Minister Karki said that those involved in the violence and destruction of public and private property will be brought to justice.

She said that the arson and vandalism during the protests of September 9 was 'pre-planned' and the Gen-Z protesters were not involved in such activities.

"The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished," she said.

The government announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 will be declared 'martyrs' and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each while ensuring free treatment to the injured.

She also instructed Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal to arrange for the repair of the destroyed police posts across the country.

As the Prime Minister's Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex will be used as the Prime Minister's Office.

The agitation, which began on Monday against a government ban on social media, quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aryal informed that the death toll during the agitation has reached 72, including three policemen. It includes 59 protesters and 10 prisoners, he said.

Shirish B Pradhan
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
