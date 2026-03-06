HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nepal election results: Former rapper's new party leads

Nepal election results: Former rapper's new party leads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 06, 2026 10:31 IST

x

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Balendra Shah, is showing a strong early lead in the general elections, marking a significant shift after the Gen Z protests that ousted the previous government.

IMAGE: Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician and the prime ministerial candidate for Rastriya Swatantra Party, looks on as he votes during the general election in Kathmandu on March 5, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party was formed in 2022.
  • The election is the first since Gen Z protests led to the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.
  • RSP candidate Ranju Darshana won the Kathmandu 1 constituency by a significant margin.
  • Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency.
  • The RSP has gained significant support and is considered a strong contender in the election.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

The RSP led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, won one seat and is leading in another 36, while the Nepali Congress is ahead on five, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress.

Ousted premier Oli's CPN (UML) was ahead on three seats and the Nepali Communist Party on one.

Key Constituency Results

The RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a "huge margin", according to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana.

Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said.

However, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce the victory.

Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency over ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxistâ Leninist) chair Oli.

The RSP is leading in all of 10 constituencies of Kathmandu, according to media reports.

Vote counting started late on Thursday night and is expected to be completed by Friday night, according to the Election Commission.

Political Landscape

The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign, and Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the prime ministerial candidate of his party, whereas the CPN-UML has projected Oli as its PM face.

Nepal's 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. They will elect 165 HoR members through first past the post (FPTP) or direct voting system, and 110 members through proportionate voting.

Around 3,400 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nepal votes in 1st general election since Gen Z protests
Nepal votes in 1st general election since Gen Z protests
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
The Lessons From Nepal's Social Media Ban Protests
The Lessons From Nepal's Social Media Ban Protests
'A Black Day In Modern Nepal'
'A Black Day In Modern Nepal'
'Never thought students would be killed for raising voice'
'Never thought students would be killed for raising voice'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi make glamorous appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding1:26

MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi make glamorous appearance at Arjun...

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals Witness Fighter Jet Crash in Assam1:50

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals...

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO