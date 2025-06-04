Nehru-Gandhi family surrendered Indian interests: BJP slams Rahul

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'surrender' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is not only a grave insult to the armed forces and country but also no less than treason.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/X

If any Pakistani had made such a claim, 'we would have laughed at him', BJP president J P Nadda said, stressing that after the havoc inflicted on Pakistan by Operation Sindoor, even its army and prime minister could not dare to speak what Rahul Gandhi was saying.

'This is no less than treason,' he said.

'Rahul Gandhi, you, your party and your leaders might have surrendered because this has been your history, but Bharat never surrenders.

'Surrender is in your party Congress' dictionary, it is in your DNA... You surrendered to terrorism, surrendered in Sharm-al-Shekh, surrendered at the table in Shimla after winning the 1971 war, surrendered in the Indus Water Treaty... and even surrendered to the Muslim League at the time of independence of the country,' Nadda said in a series of posts on X.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Gandhi's remarks reflect a 'sick and dangerous' mindset and added the Congress leader had surpassed even Pakistan's army chief, prime minister and the terrorist masterminds based there in speaking in support of their country.

Targeting Gandhi, he called the Congress leader 'Rahul Munir' and 'Rahul Sharif', using the surnames of the Pakistani army chief and prime minister.

Citing a string of historical developments on the Congress watch, from India's division to China and Pakistan occupying parts of Indian territory to Gandhi lamenting the Western indifference to the alleged democratic slide in India under Modi, he said history is full of such 'surrenders' from the Nehru-Gandhi family and lauded Prime Minister Modi as the 'lion of mother India'.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress may have a history of surrender but Bharat will never surrender before anyone," Trivedi said.

He also took a clear swipe at US President Donald Trump, whose repeated claims of mediating the stoppage of military actions from India and Pakistan have given the opposition a handle to attack the Modi government.

The BJP spokesperson referred to Trump's recent post about a conspiracy theory that his predecessor Joe Biden was killed in 2020 and replaced by a robotic clone.

"How much can one trust ... I want to ask even the US government as he made the comment on his official Truth Social handle. It will be better if Rahul Gandhi tells us if he believes in this," he said, noting that the Indian armed forces and the Ministry of External Affairs have clarified numerous times that there was no third party mediation.

He also mentioned how during the presidential campaign, Trump had said that he once told Modi he can "stop the country (Pakistan) which has been annoying India but the Indian prime minister insisted, 'No, no, we have taught them lessons several times. I will do it'".

Nadda said on X, 'Rahul Gandhi dubbing unmatched valour of Indian forces as surrender is not only unfortunate but also a grave insult to the Indian military, the nation and 140 crore Indians.'

Trivedi also noted the controversial comments of various leaders of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which met on Tuesday and demanded a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor, and claimed the alliance has been unmasked.

"INDIA is in their name but Pakistan is in their heart," he alleged.

He said Gandhi's comments have shown that he lacked the maturity and seriousness expected of the Leader of Opposition.

If the Congress leader made these remarks on his own, then it raises a serious question over his loyalty, he said, adding that Gandhi should consider changing advisers if they were behind it.

Gandhi had on Tuesday alleged at a Congress event in Bhopal that Modi surrendered after a call from US President Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had said.

Hitting back, the BJP said that 'from Doklam to Pahalgam', Gandhi 'chose to stand with forces opposed to India's political and economic resurgence'.

Trivedi said Gandhi had been making headlines in Pakistani media and its parliament, and is now saying something even Pakistani establishment and terrorists based there had not said.

The Indian government has already rejected Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan to stop military actions from both sides, Trivedi said.

Nadda said the Indian armed forces destroyed 11 Pak airbases, 300 km inside the country's territory and killed over 150 terrorists.

"Pakistan is crying before the world that the Indian military attacked at 18 places and destroyed everything but Gandhi is speaking about India's surrender," he said.

Gandhi should know that it was not the government or a BJP spokesperson but senior military officials who announced the success of Operation Sindoor, the BJP president added.

"In reality, those whose policies have been about surrender cannot look beyond it. Isn't it Rahul Gandhi ji?" Nadda said in a jibe.

Trivedi said while multi-party delegations, including Congress leaders, have seriously and unitedly put forth the Indian stand across the world, Gandhi with his utterly petty comments has shown that he lacks the maturity expected of his position.

It is the Congress government that signed the Indus Waters Treaty to give water to Pakistan and let go of the territory won by the armed forces following the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP said, claiming that surrendering Indian interests is synonymous with the opposition party.