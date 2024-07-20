News
NEET-UG: How Haryana centre that saw 6 toppers fared

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2024 20:54 IST
No National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for a centre in Haryana that was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

IMAGE: Students wait outside as the hearing is going on regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2024 NEET-UG, including paper leak.

 

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

Sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list.

This raised suspicions about irregularities.

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

*****

CBI nabs NIT graduate, 2 MBBS students in NEET-UG leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested one of the masterminds, a B Tech graduate from NIT-Jamshedpur, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly acted as 'solvers', officials said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21, they said.

The two MBBS students arrested on Saturday are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Second-year MBBS student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of NEET UG examination, and were allegedly acting as 'solvers' for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, who was arrested earlier, they said.

They said Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a BTech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
