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NEET Paper Leak Case: Judicial Custody Extended For Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 16:07 IST

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A Delhi court extends judicial custody for five accused in the NEET paper leak case, highlighting the ongoing investigation and the rescheduled exam date.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of five accused in the NEET paper leak case until June 15.
  • The CBI requested the extension of judicial custody for the accused, who were arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, and Maharashtra.
  • The NEET exam was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak.
  • A re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been scheduled for June 21.
  • The CBI has arrested 13 accused persons in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the NEET paper leak case till June 15.

Key Accused in NEET Paper Leak Case Remain in Custody

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of judicial custody of Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

 

Earlier on May 20, they had been sent to judicial custody till June 2.

NEET Re-Examination Scheduled Amidst Investigation

Meanwhile, counsel for accused Yadav said that the court had allowed his client's plea seeking books to prepare for the rescheduled NEET exam.

On Monday, physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The CBI has arrested 13 accused persons in the case.

Background of the NEET Paper Leak Allegations

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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