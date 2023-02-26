Need to fight against Centre's 'dictatorship': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of being 'undemocratic', and said people will have to strongly fight against its 'dictatorship' to save democracy.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrives for the Day 2 of the Congress' 85th Plenary session, in Raipur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Claiming that industrialist Gautam Adani's wealth grew exponentially in the last few years, Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to share the 'magical mantra' behind the growth in the tycoon's wealth.

He also alleged that PM Modi has 'mortgaged the entire country for one person'.

Kharge was addressing a public rally at Jora village on the outskirts of Raipur city after the conclusion of the Congress' three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Thousands of Congress workers and supporters attended the rally that was viewed as a show of strength by the ruling Congress ahead of Assembly polls scheduled this year-end in Chhattisgarh.

"The government at the Centre is not democratic. It does not work for the people. This government only runs its dictatorship," he said.

"We are not free to raise issues related to the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and women there (in Parliament). My speech and Rahul ji's speech were expunged. We did not use any derogatory words. We just asked questions about (industrialist Gautam) Adani," he said.

The wealth of Adani before 2004 was Rs 3,000 crore, which increased to Rs 50,000 crore in 2014.

From 2021 to 2023, it has increased by 13 times, he claimed.

"Please tell me which magic is this. The mantra you gave to Adani please give to us. How Re 1 becomes Rs 13 or Rs 1 lakh become Rs 13 lakh in only two-and-a-half years?" Kharge asked.

The United States-based Hindenburg Research had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, "He mortgaged the entire country for one person. He always says 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' (will not take bribe, nor let anyone do so) The assets of the county you are selling are going to whom? They is going to your friend. Who is your friend whose aircraft you used to fly to Delhi from Gujarat after becoming prime minister?"

"You (Modi) said you will not tolerate corruption. He may have stopped small corruption, but allowed big corruption to take place," he said.

We are living in such a country where there is no freedom of speech and writing. If anyone speaks the truth he or she is sent to jail, he said.

He accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running a dictatorial government, and said people will have to strongly fight against this to save democracy and the constitution.

"If democracy and the Constitution are not protected, its worst consequence will have to be faced by Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, minorities and women," he added.

"Modi ji asks what did the Congress do in 70 years. He should be shown Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai Steel Plant of Chhattisgarh, Bhakra Nangal and Hirakud dams...How many public sectors did you (BJP) set up? Give me one example.

"The Modi government instead sold the PSUs. Rahul ji had cautioned against the Chinese intrusion. But we were called foreign agents. The truth is that we sacrificed our lives for freedom and went to jail. How many from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) went to jail or were given capital punishment. And they tell us that they are 'deshbhakt'!,"he said.

What will people do with a 56-inch chest? Give food and employment to people. If it (chest) decreases by an inch then there will be no problem. No one dies because of being lean, he added.

Referring to the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Department (ED) at the premises of Congress leaders in the party-ruled Chhattisgarh, Kharge said, "When preparation for the plenary session was underway in Raipur, raids were conducted. To whom you are trying to scare? People of Chhattisgarh will not be scared..."

"(Chhattisgarh Chief Minister) Bhupesh Baghel ji said that he was ready for hosting plenary session amid raids by ED and Income Tax department and he proved it today by making the event a grand success, " he added.

Speaking at the rally earlier, CM Baghel highlighted various schemes of his government and said his dispensation works in the interest of every section of the society and believes in taking everyone together on the path of development.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam also addressed the rally.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other senior party leaders were also present.