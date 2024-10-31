News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Need rest, hence...: Missing Shinde Sena MLA returns home after 2 days

Need rest, hence...: Missing Shinde Sena MLA returns home after 2 days

Source: PTI
October 31, 2024 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga, who represents Maharashtra's Palghar constituency, has returned home two days after remaining unreachable.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Earlier, his family members had said that the legislator was upset after being denied a ticket by the Eknath Shinde-led party for the upcoming state polls.

 

He had apparently been incommunicado since Monday evening.

His family had not filed any police complaint.

After his return on Wednesday, Vanga, said, “I needed rest and hence decided to be away from home and others for a couple of days.”

He did not elaborate on where he was for two days.

Vanga had told reporters on Monday that he committed a “grave mistake” by siding with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joining his party. Videos of Vanga's emotional responses had gone viral on social media.

Vanga, the son of late Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga, became an MLA after winning the 2019 assembly elections as a candidate of undivided Shiv Sena from the Palghar (Scheduled Tribes) seat.

After a split in the Sena, he had supported Shinde.

He was hoping to be renominated from the seat by the party.

However, the Sena nominated former MP Rajendra Gavit, who had also sided with Shinde when he rebelled against the then Sena head Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Vanga had also described Thackeray, who now heads Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, as a “dev manus” (God-like man).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise
Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Vidhya's Grand Shillong Diwalis
Vidhya's Grand Shillong Diwalis
'It should hurt and that will make us better'
'It should hurt and that will make us better'
Security forces seize rockets, mortars in Manipur
Security forces seize rockets, mortars in Manipur
Want To See 2,500,000 Diyas?
Want To See 2,500,000 Diyas?
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
BJP drops 8 MLAs, Cong 5; Shinde Sena retains most
BJP drops 8 MLAs, Cong 5; Shinde Sena retains most
MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list
MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances