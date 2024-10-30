Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket

Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShrinivasCVanga/X

Vanga's family has so far not filed any police complaint.

A senior police official from Palghar on Wednesday morning said there was no update on Vanga's whereabouts as of now.

The legislator has apparently been incommunicado since Monday evening.

His family members searched for him, but in vain. They had expressed concern over his state of mind.

Upset over being denied ticket by the Shiv Sena, Vanga told reporters on Monday that he committed a "grave mistake" by siding with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joining his party.

Videos of Vanga's emotional responses have since gone viral on social media and news channels.

Srinivas Vanga, the son of late Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga, became an MLA after winning the 2019 assembly elections as a candidate of undivided Shiv Sena from the Palghar (Scheduled Tribes) seat.

After a split in the Shiv Sena, Shrinivas Vanga supported Shinde. He was hoping to get renominated from the seat by the party.

However, the Sena nominated former MP Rajendra Gavit, who also sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022.

Shrinivas Vanga had also described Shinde's rival and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray as a 'dev manus' (God-like man).

Before he went missing, his family members expressed concern over his present state of mind, and said he had not only stopped interacting with them and having food, but was also crying and threatening to harm his own life.

After learning about the situation, CM Shinde had reportedly contacted Vanga's wife, assuring that her husband would be considered for a role as a member of the state legislative council.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.