Home  » News » Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise since 2018-19

Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50%, assets rise since 2018-19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2024 01:38 IST
The income of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2023-24 dipped by almost 50 percent when compared to 2018-19 as per the affidavit he filed on Monday during submission of nomination papers for Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane for the November 20 assembly polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

However, total assets of the CM and his wife have gone up from 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-24, a rise of 225 percent, the affidavit showed.

 

His income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19.

The previous assembly polls in the state were held in 2019.

However, the income of his wife has increased from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972, a rise of 59 percent, during this period.

The CM has Rs 2,600 rpt 2,600 in cash, while this figure is Rs 2 lakh for his wife.

Shinde and his wife have investments of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.

The CM's immovable assets, which include land and flats, are valued at Rs 13.38 crore, while the figure is Rs 15.08 crore for his wife.

On the other hand, Shinde has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore. His wife's liabilities stand at Rs 9.99 crore.

Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the CM's mentor Anand Dighe, from his home turf.

Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
