NDA plans to repeat Haryana-style poll theft in Bihar: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance was "preparing to steal" the assembly polls in Bihar, "just like they did in Haryana".

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with people during a public rally amid Bihar assembly elections, in East Champaran, Bihar, November 6, 2025. Photograph: @priyankagandhi X/ANI Photo

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in Sitamarhi, East Champaran and Madhubani districts, the Congress general secretary alleged that the Election Commission was "colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights".

"Just like they stole the entire election in Haryana, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar by deleting 65 lakh votes from the rolls," she said.

The Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party to ensure the party's victory.

The elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress president said at a press conference during which he put up a presentation to back his claim.

Vadra challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to conduct free and fair elections. "Then we will see who wins," she said.

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is for you and truth; he is fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought," she asserted.

Vadra claimed that those who are "betraying" this country will "not be forgotten" by the people.

The Congress leader charged CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu with "mocking the Constitution and democracy of India".

"If you think you will lead a convenient life after retirement, that is not going to happen," she said.

She alleged that the National Democratic Alliance government has no respect for the people of Bihar, who have contributed immensely to the development of the nation.

"Even your CM Nitish Kumar is controlled from New Delhi. There is a single-engine government in Bihar, which is turned 'on' and 'off' by Modi ji at the Centre. The PM does not even share the stage with Nitish ji during election rallies, which is a disrespect to Bihar and Biharis," she asserted.

Vadra alleged that the NDA government has shut the avenues of employment in agriculture, industry, government jobs and factories, forcing people to migrate out of the state and leave their wives alone "to bear the burden of struggle".

She claimed that while common people in Bihar spend their lifetime repaying the interests of the loans they take in emergency situations, "the loans of corporates and business houses are waived off".

"BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, and not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for one that will work for the poor, women and the youth," she said.

Slamming the NDA government for "poor infrastructure" in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that "27 bridges have collapsed in the last three years" in Bihar.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, Vadra said, "He is the prime minister of India. Does he not have any other work than measuring the size of opposition leaders' images on posters?"

She was ostensibly alluding to the remarks of the PM wherein he pointed out the "omission of Lalu Yadav's image from RJD's posters and banners".

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP assented to a caste-based census out of fear of defeat following the 2024 general elections, adding that now "they have put its implementation in cold storage".

If the INDIA bloc government comes to power, it will introduce 30 per cent reservation for EBCs and 20 per cent for SCs in panchayats and civic bodies, she claimed.

"The INDIA bloc government will give people of Bihar free health coverage of Rs 25 lakh, reduce the cost of cooking gas cylinder to Rs 500, provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, and give three-five decimals of land or a house in the name of female members of each poor household," she claimed.

The Congress leader also said that pensions for the elderly and widows will be increased to Rs 1,500, promising that an increment of Rs 200 will be made each year, while pensions for persons with disabilities will be Rs 3,000.

She also promised a guarantee of MSP to farmers alongside the introduction of the Mandi system.