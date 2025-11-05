HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Why were no claims raised by BLAs?': EC hits back at Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2025 14:11 IST

Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation allegation is unfounded, and no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, an Election Commission source said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

"Why were no claims and objections raised by INC's BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names?" the source said.

Booth-level agents, or BLAs, are appointed by political parties to oversee voting and flag irregularities, if any.

 

Gandhi, in a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the last Haryana assembly polls were rigged in favour of the BJP.

He alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

Thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he claimed.

