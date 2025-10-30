BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday lodged a written complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Bihar for his alleged 'derogatory remarks' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a Mahaghatbandhan election rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Nalanda on Thursday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The party sought immediate and exemplary action against Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, during his public rally at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday, had said, "Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama. You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam."

The complaint lodged by BJP's Convenor of Election Commission Coordination Department, Bindhyachal Rai, read, "Such comments are personal, mocking, and intended to insult the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the Republic of India."

The grounds listed for the complaint include the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Representation of the People Act, 1951, along with degrading the constitutional office of the Prime Minister and breach of public decorum and ethical norms.

The BJP requested the ECI to issue a show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi and direct him to 'tender an unconditional public apology', apart from barring him from 'campaigning for a specified period to preserve the sanctity of democratic and electoral decorum'.

The BJP charged the Congress leader with attempting to malign and demean the public image of Modi for electoral gains, which, it claimed, 'falls within the ambit of corrupt electoral practice'.

Earlier in the evening, Union Minister Annapurna Devi had alleged that Rahul Gandhi was maligning the sanctity of Chhath puja 'by terming it a drama'.

Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that Modi had tried to enact a 'drama' by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja, but the programme was shelved after it was found that a puddle had been created with clean water since the river was filthy.

Annapurna Devi said, "Women of the Purvanchal region of Bihar, who observe this festival by carrying out a 36-hour nirjala (without drinking water) fast, are aggrieved by his comments."