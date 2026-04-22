NCW Demands Action In Tamil Nadu Gangrape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the horrific gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, demanding swift action and a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim.

Key Points NCW takes suo motu cognisance of the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu.

NCW chairperson directs Tamil Nadu DGP to register FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

The commission seeks immediate arrest of all accused and a time-bound investigation.

Authorities are directed to provide medical assistance, counselling, rehabilitation, and protection to the survivor and her family.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi urges NCW to take immediate cognisance of the gangrape case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, terming the incident "horrific" and raising concerns over the safety of minor girls.

NCW Demands Immediate Action and Arrests

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to ensure prompt registration of an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, immediate arrest of all accused and a fair and time-bound investigation.

She also directed authorities to provide comprehensive medical assistance, counselling, rehabilitation and protection support to the survivor and her family.

The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from the state police within five days.

Commission Condemns the 'Barbaric Act'

"National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific gangrape of a minor girl in Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu," the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission strongly condemned the incident, calling it a barbaric act and a gross violation of human rights that leaves deep physical, emotional and psychological scars on the survivor.

"Such incidents demand immediate accountability and the strictest legal action," the statement said.

Call for Stronger Protective Measures

It also stressed the urgent need for stronger preventive and protective mechanisms to curb such heinous crime against young girls.

"The brutal assault on a 15-year-old girl has raised grave concerns about the safety and security of young girls and highlights the urgent need for stronger preventive and protective mechanisms against such heinous crime," the statement read.

Union Minister Expresses Anguish

This comes a day after Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi expressed anguish over the alleged gangrape of the minor girl and urged the NCW to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Devi said, "Deeply anguished by this horrific incident. I urge the NCW to take immediate cognisance and act swiftly in coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure the strictest action against all culprits."

Devi said, "Justice must be swift and unsparing - the accused must be brought to book without delay," adding, "the safety, dignity, and justice of every daughter of India remain our highest priority."

"We stand firmly with the survivor and her family in this difficult hour," she said.

The NCW's intervention follows increasing concerns about the safety and security of women and girls in India. The POCSO Act, mentioned in the NCW's directive, aims to protect children from sexual offences and ensure their well-being. Cases of sexual assault are typically investigated by state police, with the courts responsible for prosecution and adjudication.