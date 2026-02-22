HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCP-SP skips MVA meet ahead of Maharashtra Budget Session

NCP-SP skips MVA meet ahead of Maharashtra Budget Session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2026 22:48 IST

The absence of NCP-SP leaders from a key Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting in Maharashtra has ignited concerns about opposition unity ahead of the crucial budget session and upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar working president Supriya Sule. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NCP-SP leaders were absent from a crucial Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting, casting shadows on opposition unity in Maharashtra.
  • Shiv Sena-UBT cited a 'communication gap' for the NCP-SP absence, attempting to downplay any potential discord within the MVA alliance.
  • The MVA is preparing for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, but faces challenges due to its reduced strength in the Maharashtra assembly.
  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will secure a majority of the Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.
  • Sharad Pawar's recent hospitalization adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape in Maharashtra.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders on Sunday remained absent from a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting aimed at projecting Opposition unity ahead of the Maharashtra legislature's Budget Session, with the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray attributing it to a 'communication gap'.

MVA comprises the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and the Sena-UBT, headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The budget session of the state legislature will be held from February 23 to March 25.

 

Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav said he had personally spoken to senior NCP-SP leaders Jayant Patil, Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad about the meeting.

The NCP-SP leaders had conveyed that prior commitments would delay their arrival in Mumbai, said Jadhav.

They had suggested that the MVA proceed with its meeting and decisions ahead of the budget session, he said.

Jadhav claimed that he had also spoken to Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on the matter.

"There was a bit of a communication gap as well, but we are all together," he insisted, attempting to quell speculation of discord within the opposition alliance.

Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane, said he was preoccupied with work related to the Thane Municipal Corporation, where the leader of the opposition would be picked on Monday.

The NCP-SP has 10 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

Its chief Sharad Pawar (85) was admitted to a hospital in Pune earlier on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration, marking his second hospitalisation in the city this month.

Rajya Sabha Polls Loom

At the same time, the MVA is gearing up for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Though the terms of seven Rajya Sabha members, including Pawar and three others from MVA, end in April, the Opposition can potentially elect only one candidate due to its depleted strength.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti has 232 MLAs, the combined Opposition has just 48 legislators in the House.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs.

Earlier, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that Pawar had expressed his wish to be renominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

However, his party colleague Aaditya Thackeray subsequently suggested that the arithmetic favours his party over its MVA allies Congress and NCP-SP to stake claim to the lone Rajya Sabha seat they could secure.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence, claiming that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win six of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra that will fall vacant soon.

Sharad Pawar and Fauzia Khan of the NCP-SP, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India-Athawale, BJP's Bhagwat Karad, Congress' Rajani Patil and NCP's Dhairysheel Patil are set to retire from Rajya Sabha in April.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
