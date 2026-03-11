HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » NCERT row: Centre orders review of all textbooks

NCERT row: Centre orders review of all textbooks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 12:50 IST

x

Following Supreme Court concerns over content related to judiciary corruption, the Centre has ordered NCERT to review all textbooks and implement systemic changes to prevent future issues.

NCERT textbook controversy

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Centre has directed NCERT to conduct a comprehensive review of all textbooks following Supreme Court concerns.
  • The Supreme Court expressed concerns over 'offending' content related to corruption in the judiciary found in an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook.
  • The government assured the court that a panel of domain experts will vet all future publications to prevent similar issues.
  • The NCERT director has issued an unconditional apology for the controversial content.
  • The Supreme Court had previously imposed a ban on the publication and dissemination of the Class 8 textbook in question.

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to review the textbooks of all classes.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that instead of asking the NCERT to do so, it would have appreciated if the Centre constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

 

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary.

Expert panel to review all books: Centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just Class 8.

He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be constituted to examine the curriculum.

"We have started systemic changes," he told the bench, adding that nothing will be published without being vetted by the domain experts.

Mehta also informed the bench that the NCERT director has filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contains 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is 'bleeding'.

Observing that there appeared to be a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' and 'calculated move' to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the apex court had directed that all copies of the book currently in circulation be immediately seized and removed from public access without any delay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NCERT apologises for chapter on judiciary after SC rap
NCERT apologises for chapter on judiciary after SC rap
Chapter on judiciary: NCERT issues unconditional apology
Chapter on judiciary: NCERT issues unconditional apology
NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke
NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke
NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban
NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban
Who prepared the controversial NCERT textbook?
Who prepared the controversial NCERT textbook?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis3:55

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO