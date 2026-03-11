NCERT row: Centre orders review of all textbooks

Following Supreme Court concerns over content related to judiciary corruption, the Centre has ordered NCERT to review all textbooks and implement systemic changes to prevent future issues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to review the textbooks of all classes.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that instead of asking the NCERT to do so, it would have appreciated if the Centre constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary.

Expert panel to review all books: Centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just Class 8.

He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be constituted to examine the curriculum.

"We have started systemic changes," he told the bench, adding that nothing will be published without being vetted by the domain experts.

Mehta also informed the bench that the NCERT director has filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contains 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is 'bleeding'.

Observing that there appeared to be a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' and 'calculated move' to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the apex court had directed that all copies of the book currently in circulation be immediately seized and removed from public access without any delay.