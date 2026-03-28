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Narcotics Control Bureau Officer Faces Charges in Builder's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 15:05 IST

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer is under investigation for abetment to suicide following the death of a builder linked to a major drug syndicate, raising serious questions about anti-narcotics agency tactics.

Key Points

  • NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate booked for abetment to suicide in connection with builder Gurunath Chichkar's death.
  • The case follows a court directive and involves charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion.
  • Gurunath Chichkar allegedly took his own life due to harassment by the NCB, who were investigating his son's drug syndicate.
  • Naveen Chichkar, the son, was deported from Malaysia and arrested as the kingpin of a transnational drug syndicate.

Police have registered a case against the Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal director Amit Ghawate in connection with the suicide of Navi Mumbai-based builder Gurunath Chichkar, father of a drug syndicate 'kingpin' deported from Malaysia last year, an official said on Saturday.

Following a court's directive, Ghawate, a 2008 Indian Revenue Service (IRS), has been booked on the charges of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, extortion and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

 

Gurunath Chichkar shot himself at his office with a pistol on April 25, 2025, after allegedly being harassed by the NCB, which was pursuing his son, Naveen, as part of its probe into a massive drug syndicate operating in several nations.

At the time, the police had recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which Chichkar claimed that he was fed up with the harassment by the NCB and police officials.

The Navi Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe, which subsequently revealed Ghawate's role.

Arrest of the Drug Syndicate Kingpin

The NCB had arrested Naveen Chichkar (35), alleged to be the kingpin of a "transnational drug syndicate", after securing his deportation from Malaysia in June last year. He was wanted in multiple cases registered by the anti-narcotics agency. His younger brother, Dheeraj, was also arrested later.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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