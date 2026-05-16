Five Naxal Functionaries Surrender In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

In a significant development, five Naxal functionaries surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, while joint operations led to the arrest of eight Maoists, marking progress in anti-Naxal operations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Key Points Five Naxal functionaries with bounties totalling Rs 38 lakh surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Eight Maoists from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh were arrested in joint operations.

Gadchiroli police claim no Maoist remains on their 'wanted' list after 'Operation Antim Prahar'.

Large quantities of arms, including AK-47 rifles, were seized during the operations.

Over 800 Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli police to date, with 137 surrendering since 2025.

Five Naxal functionaries with a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh on their heads surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a police official said on Saturday.

Police also said eight Maoists from Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were arrested during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted jointly with the Central Reserve Police Force.

Operation Antim Prahar: Gadchiroli Police Success

The Gadchiroli police said no Maoist now remains on its official 'wanted' records after the launch of 'Operation Antim Prahar' (Final Strike).

The eight Maoists were arrested in operations carried out under the leadership of Superintendent of Police M Ramesh.

"On May 13, police teams nabbed four Maoists, identified as Jayaram Monge Gawade, Mukesh alias Lachhu Avalam, Vijay alias Mangadu Hunga Tamo and Rajita alias Shambatti Kosa Madavi. They were involved in the killing of a police jawan during the Fodewada encounter on February 7 this year," the official said.

Subsequent search operations in forest areas led to the seizure of rifles, ammunition and Maoist literature, he added.

Arms Seized and Maoist Leaders Arrested

On May 14, in operations in Kumnar and Naitala villages, police nabbed senior Maoist leaders Raju alias Mangadu Weko, Janni alias Nagi Yemla, Jyoti alias Akila Potavi and Amti alias Ayati Podiyam and seized large quantities of arms, including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, BGL launchers and hundreds of live cartridges, the official said.

He said Rs 63.84 lakh was also recovered from a hidden dump in the Gundenur forest area.

Key Naxal Figures Surrender

A police press note identified the five, who laid down arms on Friday, as Madhu alias Rakesh alias Bajirao Buklu Velda, Jivan alias Jaggu alias Bhima Deva Madkam, Rajani alias Durga alias Ramoti Dhurva, Mangali Raghu Kursam and Laxmi Denga Punem.

"Velda is a divisional committee member, while Madkam is a people's party committee member from company number 7 of the outlawed movement. Dhurva is an area committee member. Kursam and Punem are part of Maoist squads," the official said.

Impact of Anti-Naxal Operations

A total of 819 Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli police so far. Since 2025 alone, 137 Maoists have laid down arms due to joint operations carried out by Gadchiroli police and the CRPF, as per police.

The Union government had declared that the armed outlawed movement ended on March 31 this year after a series of strikes by security forces in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.