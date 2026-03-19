HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Major Blow to Extremism: 11 Naxalites Surrender in Gadchiroli

Major Blow to Extremism: 11 Naxalites Surrender in Gadchiroli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 19:21 IST

In a major victory for law enforcement, eleven Naxalites, including key leaders, have surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, signalling a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Key Points

  • Eleven Naxalites, including five senior operatives, surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, significantly weakening the Left Wing Extremist movement.
  • The surrendered Naxalites carried a total bounty of Rs 68 lakh, highlighting their importance within the extremist organisation.
  • Since 2005, 123 armed Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli, indicating a trend of declining Naxalite influence.
  • Left Wing Extremism in Gadchiroli is now largely confined to the border areas of the Bhamragad sub-division, a significant reduction from its previous widespread presence.

Eleven Naxalites, including five senior operatives, with a total bounty of Rs 68 lakh on their heads surrendered before the police and CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, an official said.

The eleven include a divisional commander (DVCM), an area committee secretary, one people's party committee member (PPCM), one commander and an area committee member, a release from the office of the Gadchiroli superintendent of police said.

 

Decline of Naxalite Influence

"The Maharashtra government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 68 lakh on them. Since 2025, a total of 123 armed Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli. Left Wing Extremism in the district has almost come to an end. Once active in all 10 sub divisions of Gadchiroli, it is now confined to border areas of Bhamragad sub-division," the release added.

Till date, a total of 794 Naxalites have surrendered in Gadchiroli, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

15 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh, Crippling Maoist Operations
15 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh, Crippling Maoist Operations
Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders with 60 others
Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders with 60 others
37 Naxals killed in major operation in Maha
37 Naxals killed in major operation in Maha
Mass Surrender: 108 Maoists Give Up Arms in Chhattisgarh
Mass Surrender: 108 Maoists Give Up Arms in Chhattisgarh
13 Naxals killed in police encounter in Maha's Gadchiroli
13 Naxals killed in police encounter in Maha's Gadchiroli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

She's Back! Preity Zinta's Gorgeous Look Breaks the Internet0:51

She's Back! Preity Zinta's Gorgeous Look Breaks the Internet

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO