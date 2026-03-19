Major Blow to Extremism: 11 Naxalites Surrender in Gadchiroli

In a major victory for law enforcement, eleven Naxalites, including key leaders, have surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, signalling a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Key Points Eleven Naxalites, including five senior operatives, surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, significantly weakening the Left Wing Extremist movement.

The surrendered Naxalites carried a total bounty of Rs 68 lakh, highlighting their importance within the extremist organisation.

Since 2005, 123 armed Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli, indicating a trend of declining Naxalite influence.

Left Wing Extremism in Gadchiroli is now largely confined to the border areas of the Bhamragad sub-division, a significant reduction from its previous widespread presence.

Eleven Naxalites, including five senior operatives, with a total bounty of Rs 68 lakh on their heads surrendered before the police and CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, an official said.

The eleven include a divisional commander (DVCM), an area committee secretary, one people's party committee member (PPCM), one commander and an area committee member, a release from the office of the Gadchiroli superintendent of police said.

Decline of Naxalite Influence

"The Maharashtra government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 68 lakh on them. Since 2025, a total of 123 armed Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli. Left Wing Extremism in the district has almost come to an end. Once active in all 10 sub divisions of Gadchiroli, it is now confined to border areas of Bhamragad sub-division," the release added.

Till date, a total of 794 Naxalites have surrendered in Gadchiroli, it said.