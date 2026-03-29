Top Naxal Commander Killed in Sukma Encounter Before Deadline to Eliminate Extremism

A key Naxalite commander has been killed in an encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, intensifying efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism before the government's deadline.

Key Points A Naxalite commander with a Rs 5 lakh bounty was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The encounter occurred ahead of the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate Left Wing Extremism from the country.

The deceased Naxalite, Muchaki Kailash, was involved in civilian killings, IED planting, and attacks on police.

A senior police official appealed to Maoist cadres to surrender and return to the mainstream of society.

So far this year, 27 Maoists have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh.

A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, two days before the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate Left Wing Extremism from the country, police said.

The gunfight occurred on a forested hill under the Polampalli police station area, where a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Once the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite, along with a weapon, was recovered from the spot, he said.

Details of the Naxalite Killed

The deceased cadre, Muchaki Kailash, was the section commander of platoon no. 31 of Maoists and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

He said that Kailash was involved in incidents of civilian killing, planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and attacks on police.

The encounter comes just two days ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate armed Naxalism from the country.

Appeal for Surrender

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said that the opportunity for surrender and rehabilitation available to Maoist cadres has now reached its final stage, and they have very limited time to avail themselves of it.

He appealed to Maoist cadres to seize this opportunity, renounce the path of violence, and return to the mainstream of society to embark on a peaceful, secure, and dignified life.

Recent Encounters

With this incident, 27 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. On January 3, 14 Maoists were killed in two encounters in the Bastar region, which includes seven districts.

Last year, the security forces killed a total of 285 Maoists in encounters across the state.