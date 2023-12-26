News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy's stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal commissioned

Navy's stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal commissioned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 26, 2023 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal, which has an ability to fire extended range supersonic BrahMos missile, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar were present at the event that marked the formal induction into the Navy of the third of four
'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by defence PSU Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.

 

INS Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from the northeast, said Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command.

INS Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after completing a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ready, Steady, FIRE!
Ready, Steady, FIRE!
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
Navy Is Battle-Ready!
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
David Warner picks his replacement!
David Warner picks his replacement!
Will find attackers of merchant navy ships: Rajnath
Will find attackers of merchant navy ships: Rajnath
Recipe: Millet Plum Cake
Recipe: Millet Plum Cake
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into navy

Missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into navy

Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer

Meet India's Most Deadly Destroyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances