Navy sailor reported missing from ship since Feb 27; search underway

Navy sailor reported missing from ship since Feb 27; search underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 03, 2024 09:54 IST
An Indian Navy seaman is reported missing from a naval ship since February 27 and a massive search operation has been launched to trace him.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said the sailor has been identified as Sahil Verma and that a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered into the "unfortunate incident".

 

"In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24.

"The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," it posted on X.

"Naval board of enquiry has been ordered for detailed investigations," it added.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately known.

