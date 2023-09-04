Indian Navy sailor goes missing after hospital discharge in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have launched a search for a 26-year-old Naval sailor who went missing after being discharged from a hospital here last month, an official said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The family members of Daneshwar Sahoo, hailing from Chhattisgarh and posted as sailor at the Indian Navy's shore establishment in south Mumbai, reported to the Colaba police in Mumbai on August 28 that he had gone missing, he said.

He was unwell since sometime for which he underwent treatment at the INHS Asvini hospital in Colaba area from July 19 and was discharged on August 21, the official said.

He was scheduled to join duty on August 23, but the next day his father received a call from Naval authorities that his son did not resume work.

On August 28, his family members approached the Colaba police and lodged a missing complaint, the official said, adding that search was on for the sailor.