Navy Tests Ship-Launched BrahMos Missile

In a boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile in the Arabian Sea.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous 'seeker and booster', officials said.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

The BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had successfully tested the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft in December.

The IAF said the air-launched missile can hit targets within a range of around 400 km.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by a ship-launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The BrahMos was fired from a Kolkata class guided missile destroyer warship. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com