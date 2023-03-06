Navy Tests Ship-Launched BrahMos Missile

In a boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile in the Arabian Sea.
The missile that was tested had the indigenous 'seeker and booster', officials said.
"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta in defence," said a senior military official.
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.
The BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.
Earlier, the Indian Air Force had successfully tested the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft in December.
The IAF said the air-launched missile can hit targets within a range of around 400 km.
