Navy Staff Dismembers Woman's Body After Argument in Visakhapatnam

An Indian Navy staff member in Visakhapatnam has been arrested for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a woman he met on a dating app, following a dispute over money and threats of exposure.

Key Points Indian Navy staff member Chintada Ravindra arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering Polipalli Mounika in Visakhapatnam.

The accused and the victim met through a dating app in 2021 and had been in a relationship.

Police report the murder occurred after an argument over money and threats to reveal the relationship to the accused's wife.

Ravindra allegedly dismembered the body, stored parts in a refrigerator, and attempted to burn the head and hands to destroy evidence.

An Indian Navy staff allegedly murdered a 28-year-old woman, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence in Gajuwaka area here, a police official said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused procured a knife online, dismembered the body, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and burnt the head and hands at a vacant place near Adavivaram on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, had been in contact with the deceased Polipalli Mounika since 2021 after meeting her through a dating application, police said.

"A Navy staff (Ravindra) on Sunday killed Mounika at his residence following an altercation and later dismembered the body, disposed of the parts at different locations," the official told PTI.

The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.

Motive for the Murder

According to the accused, the woman had allegedly taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes between them, the official said.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly called her to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death, the official added.