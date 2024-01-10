News
Rediff.com  » News » Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence

Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 10, 2024 15:37 IST
Adani Defence and Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for the Indian Navy.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), India Navy, who was present at the event with 75 Navy personnel, as the UAV left from Hyderabad for Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations.

A press release from Adani said Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kg payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

 

Hari Kumar lauded Adani's efforts in aligning their roadmap to the requirements of the Indian Navy and establishing an ecosystem of partners and capabilities to enable Aatmanirbharta in defence and security.

"This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," he said.

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said the recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, use of unmanned systems and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation.

"Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani which will help serve the needs of the Indian Armed forces and also place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy and their requirements," Adani added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
