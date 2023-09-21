News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is That A Bird Or A Drone?

Is That A Bird Or A Drone?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 21, 2023 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It looks like a hawk in flight, but clearly it is deadlier than that species.

Take a look at these glimpses of the Shepherd-MIL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle exhibited at the Defence Security Equipment International arms fair in London.

Unmanned drones have become a common presence on the battlefield for US and other high-tech militaries.

The UAV market for remote controlled vehicles is evolving from the sometimes multi-tonne craft that patrol the skies over Afghanistan or Yemen, carrying out reconnaissance and targeted strikes, to tiny robots that police and even film companies can use.

All Photographs: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400
Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400
Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!
Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals'
'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals'
Asian Games: India women advance to cricket semis
Asian Games: India women advance to cricket semis
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is...: Stalin Jr
Prez not invited to new Parl as she is...: Stalin Jr
Time for Some Quiz Masti!
Time for Some Quiz Masti!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

How US drones could help save billions for India

How US drones could help save billions for India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances