Is That A Bird Or A Drone?

It looks like a hawk in flight, but clearly it is deadlier than that species.
Take a look at these glimpses of the Shepherd-MIL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle exhibited at the Defence Security Equipment International arms fair in London.
Unmanned drones have become a common presence on the battlefield for US and other high-tech militaries.
The UAV market for remote controlled vehicles is evolving from the sometimes multi-tonne craft that patrol the skies over Afghanistan or Yemen, carrying out reconnaissance and targeted strikes, to tiny robots that police and even film companies can use.
