Is That A Bird Or A Drone?

It looks like a hawk in flight, but clearly it is deadlier than that species.

Take a look at these glimpses of the Shepherd-MIL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle exhibited at the Defence Security Equipment International arms fair in London.

Unmanned drones have become a common presence on the battlefield for US and other high-tech militaries.

The UAV market for remote controlled vehicles is evolving from the sometimes multi-tonne craft that patrol the skies over Afghanistan or Yemen, carrying out reconnaissance and targeted strikes, to tiny robots that police and even film companies can use.

All Photographs: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com