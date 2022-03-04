Naveen's body would occupy space of 10-12 evacuees: BJP MLA

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Bellad has said the body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would occupy space that could be utilised to evacuate 10 to 12 stranded people from the war-torn country.

IMAGE: Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri, Karnataka, March 2, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Underlining that the Government of India as well as the Karnataka government have been making every effort to bring the body of Naveen from Kharkiv in Ukraine, the Hubballi Dharwad West MLA stressed that the place where the body is kept is a war zone and it was difficult to bring it back to India under current circumstances.

"It is a war zone. You all are showing the ground situation on television through your channels. Body will be brought once the flight services become operational," Bellad said on Thursday.

"In a situation when bringing the living people is proving to be difficult, it will be even more difficult to bring the body because it occupies more space. In place of it, 10 to 12 people can be brought," the BJP MLA said.

The ruling party legislator also noted that students migrate to chase their dream of getting a medical degree abroad because of hefty fees in India.

Naveen, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, was holed in with others in a bunker in Kharkiv.

On March 1, he ventured out to get some food, water and exchange currency notes when he was killed in shelling.

The body of the 22-year-old youth is lying in a morgue in Kharkiv. His parents have been requesting the Centre to get his son's body back home for the final rites.

Reacting to Bellad's statement, the Congress said cruelty is now the BJP's DNA, and accused the Centre of garnering publicity for evacuating Indian students from Ukraine.

'Drunk with arrogance, power has gone into the head of heartless BJP leaders, particularly from Karnataka. (Union minister) Prahlad Joshi calls children in Ukraine as those 'who failed NEET'. Arvind Bellad has lost his balance. Insensitivity and cruelty are now BJP's DNA,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

He also said that 'one thing is clear... in the Ukraine-Russian war, there is no plan to rescue the thousands of children who have been fighting for their life for the last nine days amid heavy bombing and missile attacks'.

'Is all the focus from Ukraine to Uttar Pradesh (where assembly polls are being held) only on managing PR and saving image,' Surejwala asked in another tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader also shared a video of Union Minister Gen V K Singh (retd) and said that 'ministers of the Modi government are telling children trapped for nine days in bombs/missile attacks why they did not come out earlier when an ultimatum was issued, come after travelling a long journey and when you come out of all the danger, we will then receive you...'.

'Is he a minister of the country or a travel agent?' Surjewala asked.

Senior Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also shared a video of students stuck in Ukraine.

'Dear PM (prime minister), listen to these children. Please speak to President (Vladimir) Putin and establish an evacuation route across the Russian frontlines. They are in clear and present danger and while Ukrainians are not holding them hostage they are clearly discriminating against Indians,' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Vaishyar, whose son Amit (23) and nephew Suman (24) from Chalageri are also stuck in the war-ravaged country, told PTI that they have been lodged in a school 20 kilometres away from Kharkiv along with about 1,700 Indians.

Amit and Suman could not board the train to the safe zones as the Ukraine authorities gave priority to women and the natives of the country, he added.

The Indians staying in the school were given a loaf of bread each after three days, Vaishyar said.

"Now, there is chilling cold there and they have no food too. I don't know how our children and others are managing," he said.