Naveed Jatt, terrorist wanted in Shujaat Bukhari murder case, killed

November 28, 2018 12:34 IST

'Most wanted' Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Naveed Jatt, who was allegedly involved in the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gun battle broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Budgam in the morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The terrorists opened fire at the security personnel carrying out searches and the forces retaliated, he said.

Internet services in Budgam have been snapped as a precautionary measure.

Bukhari, a veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead by terrorists outside his office in the heart of Srinagar in June this year.

Image only for representation.