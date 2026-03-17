Trump livid as NATO allies refuse help on Hormuz Strait

Donald Trump declares the US military's success against Iran means NATO assistance is no longer needed in the Strait of Hormuz, despite earlier requests for support in securing the critical waterway.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points President Trump claims most NATO allies rejected his request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict with Iran.

Trump asserts the US military has 'decimated' Iran's military capabilities, diminishing the need for external assistance.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transport, remains a focal point of concern due to regional tensions.

Trump criticises NATO as a 'one-way street', suggesting the US bears a disproportionate burden in protecting its allies.

Despite the conflict, an Indian-flagged LPG tanker safely sailed from the Strait of Hormuz, with efforts ongoing to secure passage for remaining vessels.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and most of United States' other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as the war with Iran entered the third week.

In a social media post, Trump asserted that Iran's military has been 'decimated' and he no longer felt the need for assistance from NATO countries or anyone else.

Trump sought help to safeguard Hormuz Strait

Last week, Trump had sought help from European nations and others who depend on oil supplies transiting from the Hormuz Strait to safeguard the critical waterway.

'The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,' the US President said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's attacks on Gulf nations and its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported, have sparked increasing concerns of a global energy crisis and are unnerving the world economy.

'I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,' Trump said.

US no longer needs help: Trump

He said Australia, Japan and South Korea too have turned down his call for help.

'Fortunately, we have decimated Iran's Military -- Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again,' Trump said.

He said that given the scale of recent military successes, the US no longer 'need' or desires assistance from NATO countries, adding that it never relied on such support in the first place.

Speaking as President of the United States, the 'most powerful' country in the world, 'we do not need' help from anyone, Trump said.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israeli combine conducted airstrikes on Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has effectively been shut following the US and Israel attack on Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation.

Strait of Hormuz is open: Iranian FM

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said that from Tehran's 'perspective', the strait is 'open'.

"It is only closed to Iran's enemies, to those who carried out unjust aggression against our country and to their allies."

Indian Vessels in the Region

Earlier in the day, a second Indian-flagged LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached the country after safely sailing from the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, the first ship, Shivalik, reached Mundra port in Gujarat.

As of now, 22 Indian vessels remain on the west side and two on the east side of the strait.

Indian authorities are in constant touch with all the relevant stakeholders in the region to secure the safe passage of the remaining ships, officials said.