Trump urges countries to send warships to open Hormuz Strait

Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: F/A-18F aircrafts are seen on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump said the US and allied countries will deploy warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Trump warned that the US would bomb Iran's shoreline and target Iranian boats if tensions escalate further.

He urged countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to send warships to the region.

The Strait of Hormuz carries over 20 million barrels of oil daily, making it one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Iranian representative Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said the conflict has global economic consequences but reiterated that Indian ships would still be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said the US and allied countries will deploy warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. Trump warned that the US would bomb Iran's shoreline and target Iranian boats if tensions escalate further. He urged countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to send warships to the region. The Strait of Hormuz carries over 20 million barrels of oil daily, making it one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Iranian representative Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said the conflict has global economic consequences but reiterated that Indian ships would still be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

In the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington, DC would send warships, along with other countries, to keep the Strait of Hormuz 'open and safe'.

Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the United States would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said that several countries, in conjunction with the United States, would send warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

'Many countries, especially those affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability, but it is easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,' he wrote.

He added, 'Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and others affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat from a nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!'

Why Strait of Hormuz is important

The United States has long referred to the strait as the 'world's most important oil chokepoint' because of the volume of global energy supplies that transit through the narrow passage.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman.

That volume represents roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.

A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage.

Iran to allow Indian ships to pass through Hormuz

Meanwhile, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, expressed concern over the ongoing conflict, saying it had become a global issue due to rising energy prices and broader economic impacts.

Highlighting the global implications of the conflict, Ilahi pointed to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

"Actually, the crisis is not only for Iran, but it is a global crisis. They imposed this war on us, and we have to defend ourselves. We are ready to share our blood for our dignity, for our independence, for our country," he said.

"We are not happy with the suffering of other people -- the shortage of gas, petrol, and oil. But we have to defend ourselves. We do not have any other option," he added, urging global leaders to pressure the United States to stop the war.

Ilahi reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Ilahi responded affirmatively, saying, "Of course, yes," when asked whether Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait.

He added that the special concessions for India reflected what he described as solidarity among many Indian citizens with Iran against what he termed 'oppression' by the US and its allies.