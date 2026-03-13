Iran has not closed Hormuz: Supreme leader's India representative

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country.

IMAGE: The Callisto tanker sits anchored in Port Sultan Qaboos as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 12, 2026. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Noting that Iran has not closed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz due to the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's supreme leader in India, has said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked but 'some ships are still passing.'

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country.

He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI.

"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. The West Asia conflict has entered its 13th day.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Military Headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned of dire consequences if Iran's energy infrastructure is targeted by the US and Israel.

"The slightest attack on #Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in our crushing and devastating response. In the event of such an attack, all the oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed."

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has indicated that the closure of the Strait would remain a pressure tactic, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television."Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Khamenei said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable to future strikes from the Islamic Republic.

"Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he said.

Later, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that Tehran has no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict but added that it is their "right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway."

Amir Saeid Iravani also said Iran respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea, adding that the situation of the Strait of Hormuz is "not the result" of Iran's action."We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway, and it is our right," he said, speaking at the UN stakeout.

"Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter and international law. Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea.

However, the current situation in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence," he added.

Strait of Hormuz, links the oil-rich Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and over 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports pass through the strait.

In view of supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict, India now imports crude from around 40 countries.

As a result of this diversification, about 70 percent of crude imports are coming from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz compared with about 55 percent earlier.

India is the third largest importer, fourth largest refiner, and fifth largest exporter of petroleum products globally.