News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident

Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 11, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her car met with an accident at Sangam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

IMAGE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's vehicle was badly damaged in the accident. Photograph: ANI/X

The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

 

Mufti's vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, but she went ahead with her scheduled visit in another car.

A spokesperson of the PDP said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, who is also the media advisor to the PDP president, confirmed that her mother is safe.

"Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," Iltija Mufti posted on X.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, while expressing satisfaction that Mufti was safe, called for an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately," Abdullah posted in X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
J-K admin asks Mehbooba to vacate official bungalow
J-K admin asks Mehbooba to vacate official bungalow
Mehbooba's daughter gets 'UAE-specific' passport
Mehbooba's daughter gets 'UAE-specific' passport
Mufti saab put Art 370 condition to BJP: Mehbooba
Mufti saab put Art 370 condition to BJP: Mehbooba
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in county side Hampshire?
Zagreb Open: Sehrawat downs Zou to bag gold
Zagreb Open: Sehrawat downs Zou to bag gold
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Complaints against Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'
Complaints against Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mufti's new home prone to attacks: Security agencies

Mufti's new home prone to attacks: Security agencies

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother for questioning

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother for questioning

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances