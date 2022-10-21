News
J-K admin asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate official bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 21, 2022 13:00 IST
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

"The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told PTI.

 

She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

"This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office.

"So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct," Mufti said.

Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the PDP chief said she will consult her legal team.

"I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
