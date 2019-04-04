NaMo TV: No extension to I&B ministry to file reply

April 04, 2019 23:47 IST

The Election Commission said on Thursday the Information and Broadcasting ministry will not be given any extension beyond Friday to reply to its notice seeking a report on NaMo TV, after opposition parties sought the suspension of its broadcast claiming it was launched in violation of the model code of conduct.

The channel, launched nearly two weeks after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls beginning on April 11 came into effect, carries the picture of Modi as its logo.

It broadcasts election rallies, speeches of the prime minister and interviews of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The Congress has asked the poll watchdog to stop at the "misuse" of media and ensure a level-playing field during the seven-phase election.

Other opposition parties too have criticised the BJP after the launch of the channel on March 31.

The EC is expected to take a final call by Friday on whether NaMo TV violates the model code after going through the documents the ministry sends to it.

"The I&B Ministry had sought time till April 5 from the EC to reply. They had said they have to obtain information from DTH platforms also," Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters in New Delhi.

"No extension will be given to the ministry beyond this deadline," Saxena added.

The Aam Aadmi Party had complained to the EC, saying though a party can have its own channel, can permission be granted for its launch 'even after the model code of conduct is enforced'.

The BJP has maintained that it does not own the channel or the platforms that broadcast it.

Its Twitter handle nonetheless had urged people to watch it for the prime minister's election campaign.

In a memorandum, the Congress has also said that the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign of the prime minister was being broadcast 'live' on DD News and its YouTube channel.

The said programme was even being promoted on social media handles of the state broadcaster, the opposition party has alleged.

The EC said it had sought specific details from DD News as it was looking into the complaint.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters here that DD's response was sought and the poll panel had asked it for two things.

"We have asked them (DD) as to how are you allocating time for various political parties' coverage and also, there is a standard time allocated to a particular party and how is this being done. We have asked for their comments," he said.

Saxena added that as the case was being dealt in the EC by a different officer, he would not be able to elaborate more on the issue.

The Congress had asked the EC earlier this month to issue urgent and necessary directions to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharti (DD News), and for further passing of strictures or censures against Modi and the ruling BJP for 'using government-owned news channels as a tool to promote and advertise their election campaign'.

The 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' programme of the prime minister was broadcast live on DD News and its YouTube channel, and was even promoted on the social media handles of DD News, a Congress memorandum submitted to the poll panel had said.

"This broadcast undermines the fundamental task which falls to the commission: to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates and political parties," it had said.

Responding to a question on the representations made by the party to the EC, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had told a press conference that 'whether it is Doordarshan or All India Radio, they have been subjugated and made departments of the BJP to propagate and preach the political programmes of the party'.

"This is unacceptable and shameful that the public-owned Doordarshan and AIR are being used for propagating the political programmes of the PM. It crosses all limits of acceptability and decency, as also public conduct," he had said.