Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative, claims AP police

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative, claims AP police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2023 11:11 IST
The Crime Investigation Department which arrested Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case has said the former Chief Minister was non-cooperative during questioning and replied vaguely saying he did not remember certain issues.

IMAGE: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves arrest warrant to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection to the alleged corruption charges, in Nadyal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning amid tight security, a day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption.

Seeking his judicial custody, the remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position.

"He was asked questions based on the note files, which form part of the evidence in this case diary. But to all the questions he was non-cooperative and replied vaguely that he could not recollect the facts. In this regard, the report was drafted in the presence of the mediators and duly attested by him," the report said.

 

The CID report further said after reaching the office of the CID, Naidu was questioned about his role in the offences in the presence of mediators. He was given breaks as per his request to consult a legal counsel, to meet the members of his family and have food and refreshments.

It said the TDP chief is not a flight risk.

The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party were the "end beneficiaries" of the misappropriated funds.

The CID named G Subba Rao and K Lakshminarayana, former government employees, as A1 and A2 respectively in the case. According to the remand report submitted to the court, Naidu was named as Accused 37 (A37) in the case.

Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.

The CID chief N Sanjay had said Naidu was the "principal conspirator" in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
