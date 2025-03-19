HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for 2nd consecutive day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 19, 2025 12:16 IST

The law and order situation in Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, is under control but a curfew continues in many sensitive areas of the city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Fire brigade personnel douse a fire following a clash between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on March 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon.

Another official said that more than 2,000 armed police personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas. Similarly, the QRT (quick response team) and RCP (riot control police) are conducting patrolling led by a DCP-rank officer, he said.

 

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.

A curfew, restricting the movement of people and vehicles, was subsequently imposed in sensitive areas in the city.

According to a press release of the city police, the curfew is now in force in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shant Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station.

During the curfew, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the respective areas would take calls about vehicular movements on the streets, the release said.

A senior official said 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence on Monday night. About 50 persons have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
