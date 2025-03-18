HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'

Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence 'premeditated, targeted'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 14:01 IST

x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the violence in Nagpur appears to be a premeditated conspiracy and the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments.

IMAGE: Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday following protests over Aurangzeb's tomb, and at least 45 vehicles were torched. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the violence, and one of the senior officials was attacked with an axe.

 

At least 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted in central Nagpur.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said those who attacked police personnel will not be spared.

He said, "The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It (the attack) appears to be a premeditated conspiracy."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that there was a conspiracy to target a specific community.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent In Nagpur
Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent In Nagpur
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Nagpur violence: Over 50 held; 45 vehicles vandalised
Nagpur violence: Over 50 held; 45 vehicles vandalised
Mumbai Police initiates probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark
Mumbai Police initiates probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark
Uproar in Maha as Cong leader compares Fadnavis to Aurangzeb
Uproar in Maha as Cong leader compares Fadnavis to Aurangzeb

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Masala Chole: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Eat Beets Every Day

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Sunita Williams return: Video shows moment crew Dragon undocked from Space Station3:32

Sunita Williams return: Video shows moment crew Dragon...

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha0:19

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD