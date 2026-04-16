Governor Yadav Emphasises Harmony and Collective Responsibility in Nagaland

Nagaland's Governor Nand Kishore Yadav champions unity and collective responsibility as vital for the state's progress, celebrating its rich diversity and the Gorkha community's contributions.

Key Points Nagaland Governor Yadav stresses unity and harmony among communities for state progress.

He highlights Nagaland's diversity as a strength, advocating for peaceful coexistence.

The Governor lauds the Gorkha community's contributions to Nagaland's development.

Yadav emphasises the role of community organisations in preserving culture and promoting social welfare.

He urges the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of community service and dedication.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday called for strengthening unity, harmony, and collective responsibility among all communities, stressing that the progress of the state depends on inclusive participation and mutual respect.

Addressing a civic reception organised by the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima here in honour of his taking over charge as the governor of the state on March 13, Yadav highlighted Nagaland's rich diversity as its greatest strength, stating that peaceful coexistence and shared efforts are key to sustained development and nation-building.

He lauded the Gorkha community for its legacy of discipline, patriotism, and service, noting that it has made significant contributions across sectors such as defence, public service, education, agriculture, and trade.

"Our state is known for its rich diversity and peaceful coexistence. This strength lies in our ability to celebrate our differences while working together for common progress," he said.

He described the community as an integral part of Nagaland's social fabric, playing an important role in fostering peace, harmony, and social cohesion.

Community and Cultural Contributions

Emphasising the importance of community organisations, Yadav acknowledged the role of the Gorkha Public Panchayat in preserving cultural heritage, promoting social welfare, and strengthening community spirit, while contributing to the broader interests of society.

The governor said such civic receptions are not merely ceremonial but serve as meaningful platforms to reaffirm shared values of unity, respect, and cooperation among diverse communities.

Calling on the younger generation, he urged them to carry forward the legacy of their elders with dedication, discipline, and a commitment to the welfare of society and the nation.

Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Yadav said he was deeply touched by the hospitality and spirit of togetherness, and expressed hope that the bonds of friendship, peace, and cooperation in Nagaland would continue to grow stronger.

On arrival, the governor visited the Gorkha Singha Devi Mandir and viewed an exhibition of historical photographs displayed on the occasion.

GPPK president Santu Thapa shared the history of the Gorkha community in Nagaland since 1833, while Nagaland Gorkha Association president Nobin Pradhan submitted a formal representation to the governor.

The programme was marked by felicitation of the governor by various Gorkha community organisations led by the Nagaland Gorkha Association along with the Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima and its frontal bodies, besides cultural performances.