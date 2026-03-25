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Home  » News » Nagaland CM Calls for Stronger Naga Unity Across All Spheres

Nagaland CM Calls for Stronger Naga Unity Across All Spheres

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 16:55 IST

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio champions the cause of Naga unity and cultural preservation at the Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival, urging collective action for a stronger, unified Naga identity.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio advocates for strengthening Naga unity across political, cultural, and social dimensions.
  • Rio highlights the importance of preserving Naga collective identity, even if physical integration remains a challenge.
  • The Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival promotes cultural exchange and unity among the Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma, and Zeliang tribes.
  • Rio urges reconciliation and collective effort to achieve a dignified resolution to the Naga political issue.
  • He encourages the youth to uphold their cultural heritage and promote the Tenyidie language.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday called for strengthening Naga unity across political, cultural and social spheres, stating that even if physical integration remains a challenge, collective identity must be preserved.

Addressing the first Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival at Naga Heritage Village Kisama here, Rio said integration of contiguous Naga areas remains a longstanding aspiration and a key negotiating point between the Nagas and the Centre.

 

"Even if we cannot be physically integrated, we must remain united politically, emotionally, socially and culturally," he said.

The festival was organised by the Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN), comprising five tribes  Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma and Zeliang - to promote cultural exchange and unity among the youths.

Rio stressed that shared traditions, customary laws and history bind the Naga people together, and called for reconciliation and collective effort to secure a dignified and honourable resolution to the Naga political issue.

The chief minister noted that the Centre had recognised the distinct identity of Nagas, citing protective provisions such as the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 and Article 371A.

He also recalled that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has passed resolutions supporting the integration of Naga areas.

Highlighting the role of the Tenyimi community, Rio said it should serve as a platform to strengthen pan-Naga unity, adding that "when others recognise us, how can we not recognise ourselves".

Extending greetings to participants, Rio lauded the initiative of the TUN for organising the festival, describing it as a celebration of shared identity and living heritage.

He said the festival theme, 'Unity through Cultural Heritage', aptly reflects the collective spirit of diverse tribes coming together despite differences in background and geography.

Promoting Cultural Heritage and Language

Emphasising cultural preservation, the chief minister said traditions, songs, attire and values are "threads that bind the people together", and urged the youth to carry forward this legacy with pride and responsibility in a rapidly changing world.

He advocated wider promotion of the Tenyidie language, urging people to learn and use it as a common language among Tenyimi communities.

He also suggested replacing Assamese with Tenyidie as the third language in Navodaya schools in Tenyimi areas.

Calling the youths the custodians of heritage, Rio encouraged them to remain rooted in their culture, saying, "A tree without roots cannot stand". He urged them to uphold discipline, integrity and resilience while navigating modern challenges.

The chief minister expressed hope that the festival would become a regular event and further strengthen unity among the Tenyimi people, contributing to the broader Naga family.

Cultural performance and talent extravaganza by the youths of the five tribes and the Tenyimi family of neighbouring Manipur under the banner of Naga Peoples' Organisation Cultural Troupe, Senapati marked the occasion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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