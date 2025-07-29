Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' remark

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and apologised.

IMAGE: BJP leader JP Nadda apologises to Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha, July 29, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/@SansadTV

Rising soon after Kharge spoke over one hour during the discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, Nadda first accused him of "losing his mental balance" as he made some remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda demanded that Kharge's remarks on the Prime Minister be expunged from the records as they were made in a "flow of emotions".

However, Kharge as well as Opposition benches made strong objections to Nadda's "mental balance" remark and demanded an apology.

Kharge also said that Nadda is one of the ministers in the NDA government whom he respected, but said it was a matter of shame that he made such remarks against him and demanded his apology.

Nadda soon got up to say that he has already withdrawn his words, and offered an apology.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world and not just the BJP takes pride in it, the entire nation does," Nadda said, adding that Kharge has not taken care of the prime minister's stature and made the remarks, which were objectionable.

"I have already taken back my words, but if they have hurt his (Kharge's) feelings, I apologise for the same. However, Kharge did cross his limits and made certain remarks against the prime minister in passion and out of emotion, which need to be expunged," Nadda said.

"He has long experience. The choice of words used during his speech did not reflect his stature. The kind of words used by him were below his stature. Therefore, I urge you to expunge those words," Nadda urged the chair.