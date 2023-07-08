News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Na tired hu, na retired hu: Sharad Pawar on Ajit's jibe to retire

Na tired hu, na retired hu: Sharad Pawar on Ajit's jibe to retire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2023 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has scoffed at estranged nephew Ajit Pawar's suggestion that he should retire from active politics, saying he will continue working as party workers want him to keep going.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

“Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became the prime minister? I don't want to become the PM or a minister but only want to serve the people,” Pawar said when asked about Ajit's remark that at 83 years, it was time for his uncle to retire.

Asserting that he was not old yet, Pawar echoed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying, "Na tired hu, na retired hu." (I am neither tired nor retired).

"Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work," Pawar said in an interview to Mumbai Tak, a Marathi digital news channel.

 

To another query on the succession war in the family after Ajit Pawar's remarks that he was sidelined as he wasn't somebody's (Sharad Pawar's) son, the veteran politician said, “I don't want to say much on this topic. I don't like discussing family issues outside the family.”

Pawar said Ajit was made minister and also deputy chief minister but no ministerial position was given to his daughter Supriya Sule even though it was possible.

Whenever NCP got a ministerial berth at the Centre, it was given to others but not to Supriya despite her being a member of Parliament, he added.

A week after Ajit and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led ministry in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar is kickstarting his statewide tour by holding a rally on Saturday at Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of rebel party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Pawar's choice of Yeola, a small town located 250 km north of Mumbai, to begin his party rebuilding exercise is seen as the octogenarian leader's attempt to rebuild the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will work more whether 82 or 92, says Sharad Pawar
Will work more whether 82 or 92, says Sharad Pawar
'82 saal ka sher zinda hai': NCP hits back at Ajit
'82 saal ka sher zinda hai': NCP hits back at Ajit
Disrespect us, not our father: Supriya ticks off Ajit
Disrespect us, not our father: Supriya ticks off Ajit
Rinku's heroics in vain: West storm into Duleep final
Rinku's heroics in vain: West storm into Duleep final
Mob sets ablaze 2 vehicles, firing reported in Manipur
Mob sets ablaze 2 vehicles, firing reported in Manipur
Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback
Countdown Begins! Pant nears spectacular comeback
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?
Can Rohit, Dravid break India's World Cup curse?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances