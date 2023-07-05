Disrespect us, not our father: Supriya Sule ticks off Ajit Pawar

Hitting out at Ajit Pawar for his dig at Sharad Pawar's age, Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule, in a stern response on Wednesday, asked the Maharashtra deputy CM not to disrespect her father.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule addresses a party meeting led by party chief Sharad Pawar, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, July 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country," Sule said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar took a dig at his uncle Sharad Pawar's age and urged him to step down and give a chance to the new generation, stating that even BJP leaders retire at the age of 75.

"You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)... But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60... Even in politics BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. That allows the new generation to rise...

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial... I have also been there... but you are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," the deputy chief minister said while addressing party legislators and other workers in Bandra in Mumbai.

Responding to the jibe, Sule said, "I saw the 2019 elections this 84-year-old man fought and won, age is just a number."

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission of India to stake claim to the NCP's name and symbol. To which, Sule responded, "The original NCP is with Sharad Pawar and the original symbol is with us."