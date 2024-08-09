News
Mysterious noise sparks panic in landslide-hit Wayanad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2024 14:48 IST
Various places in Kerala's landslide-ravaged Wayanad district reported hearing a booming sound and reverberation from the underground on Friday morning, creating panic among residents and authorities.

IMAGE: NDRF team conduct a search and rescue operationn landslide-hit Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Wayanad district authorities said people from residential areas in the affected places were being shifted to safer locations.

They said that the booming sound and reverberation were "felt" in certain areas of Ambalavayal village and Vythiri Taluk.

 

"The district administration has taken steps to safely relocate people from the affected areas," said Wayanad District Collector D R Meghashri in a statement.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and conducting local reconnaissance to determine if anything is anomalous.

"As of now, seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.

The sound was heard at around 10.15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

The mysterious noise from the underground created panic among residents, as it comes close on the heels of the massive landslides in the hill district, which killed 226 people and left many more missing.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
