Wayanad's Living And The Dead

Wayanad's Living And The Dead

By REDIFF NEWS
August 03, 2024 11:24 IST
Grim and sad scenes from landslide hit Wayanad district.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Geeta, who lost her home in Chooralmala, weeps as she reads the newspaper in a school which has been converted into a temporary relief camp in Meppadi village. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women who lost their homes look to identify missing friends in a newspaper at the relief camp. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Girls who lost their homes in landslides look at a mobile phone as they sit in a classroom. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man pats his son's head after he caught a high fever at the relief camp. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A doctor inspects a child at the relief camp. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers carry boxes of rations to the relief camp. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People pray for a departed family member at their grave. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Friday prayers for victims of the landslides. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Praying for a departed family member at their grave. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers carry the body of a landslide victim to a crematorium. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People cremate victims of the landslides. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Unnikrishnan T P prays during the cremation of his 19-year-old nephew, Vaishnav T P, who was the only member to be found from his brother's family. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A volunteer watches the cremation of Vaishnav T P. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers hold the urn containing the ashes of Divya Krishnan 38, a landslide victim, after she was cremated along with her 9-year-old son Lakshit Krishnan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force personnel conduct rescue and relief operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The dog squad joins the search and rescue operations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A team of divers walk to Chooralmala village in Wayanad. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People watch the search operations. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Search operations in Mundakkai village, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A severely damaged mosque at the epicentre of the landslides at Punchirimattam, Mundakkai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Boulders and debris cover Punchirimattam, at the epicentre of the landslide. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A drone visual of the rescue and search operations at landslide-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
