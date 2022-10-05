News
My heir will be my son, not vice versa: Shinde's dig at Thackerays

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2022 19:54 IST
Ahead of his Dussehra rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday tweeted a couplet by famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which said that whosoever is his heir will be his son and not vice versa.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde's tweet appears to be targeted at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

While Uddhav Thackeray heads one faction of the Shiv Sena, Shinde leads another camp.

 

Both the leaders are scheduled to address the Dussehra rallies of their respective factions in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Bachchan's couplet posted by Shinde said, 'My son, being my son will not be my heir, whoever will be my heir will be my son.'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed on June 29 this year after Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership along with 39 party legislators.

A day later, he took oath as the chief minister with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Aaditya Thackeray, who represents Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai, was a minister in the MVA government, while Shinde's son Shrikant is a Lok Sabha member from Kalyan constituency in Thane district.

Shinde, who heads the rebel group of the Shiv Sena which has the backing of 39 MLAs and 12 MPs, will address a mega rally at Bandra Kurla Complex, while Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground.

Both the factions are locked in a bitter tussle to prove which of them is the 'real' Shiv Sena.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
