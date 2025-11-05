HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House

Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 09:57 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump feels "very positive and strongly" about the future of India-US relationship, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at White House in Washington DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau 

"I think he feels very positive and strongly about it. As you know, he recently, a few weeks back, spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials at the White House," Leavitt said on Tuesday during a press briefing in response to a question about the future of India-US ties.

She also said that in Sergio Gor, the US has a "great" Ambassador to India who will represent Washington very well.

"The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic. So I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently," she said.

 

Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-American business leaders and community figures.

Trump also extended Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi in a phone call, who said he expected that both India and the US continue to “illuminate” the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi had said on X.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea
I'm doing a trade deal with India: Trump in South Korea
Why Trump called Modi 'a killer'
Why Trump called Modi 'a killer'
No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA
No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA
The Gift Trump Sent Modi
The Gift Trump Sent Modi
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Recipes For India's All-Time Favourite -- Puris

webstory image 2

Modi Is One Of The 7 Most Followed Voices On X In 2025

webstory image 3

The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India

VIDEOS

Democrat Spanberger triumphs in Virginia governors race, seen as early test for Trumps 2025 agenda6:03

Democrat Spanberger triumphs in Virginia governors race,...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti0:53

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Golden Temple...

NDA delivers its promises BJPs Rajnath Singh targets oppn, hails NDAs commitment towards nation0:57

NDA delivers its promises BJPs Rajnath Singh targets...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO