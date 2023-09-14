News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma: Modi

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2023 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (arrogant) and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Bina refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000 crore-worth petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with 10 industrial projects in the state.

"The 'ghamandia' (INDIA) alliance (leaders) met in Mumbai recently. They neither have any policies or issues nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma, which they want to destroy," he said.

 

His statement comes in the wake of remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.

In his speech, PM Modi credited 140 crore people of India for the success of the G-20 Summit, and said it has raised pride of people and country.

Targeting the Congress, the PM said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

He announced that the government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections in the country.

"Rs 50,000 crore projects being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give impetus to the state's development," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions INDIA's agenda
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions INDIA's agenda
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
Will Hindutva Improve India's Future?
Will Hindutva Improve India's Future?
On a day when soldiers were martyred, BJP...: Oppn
On a day when soldiers were martyred, BJP...: Oppn
'They're successful...': Pakistanis hail India for G20
'They're successful...': Pakistanis hail India for G20
630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US verdict
630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US verdict
Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?
Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?

Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?

Don't mix religion, politics: Kharge on Sanatan row

Don't mix religion, politics: Kharge on Sanatan row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances